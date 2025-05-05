Summer camp to avoid bad habits

Adilabad: Superintendent of police P Akhil Mahajan announced that a month-long summer camp will begin today under the district police's auspices at four locations simultaneously, with the goal of exercising children and students from an early age to prevent them from developing bad habits during the summer and, more importantly, to ensure that tribal people grow in all areas. The camp was launched at AR headquarters on Monday.

SP said, the summer camp was launched today at the Adilabad district's AR Headquarters (with 200 students), Ichchoda Police Station (120), Indravelli Police Station (100), and Narnoor (50) Police Stations. This summer program will instruct around 470 youngsters from throughout the district in a variety of subjects.

He said that especially through games, children and students will get mental and physical fitness. He said that through the summer camp, children will be given a break from playing and proper training will be provided in all fields.

In this summer camp, in addition to yoga, karate, kabaddi, cricket, volleyball, basketball, PET under the auspices of the police, a special awareness program will be organized for several days in the summer camp on police station visits, management, prison visits, use of weapons under the police, their performance, and the Katora training taken by the district police. He said that later, the children will visit the karate performed by them and special training will be provided by karate, yoga, and PET experts.

Additional SP B Surender Rao, DSPs Potharam Srinivas, L Jeevan Reddy, Inspectors CH Karunakar, Reserve Inspectors D Venkati, N Chandrasekhar, Karate Master Praveen, Yoga Master, PET Sandeep, Reserve staff and others were present.



