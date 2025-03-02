Supply sand to realty cos through TGMDC only: CM

Hyderabad: The Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy instructed officials to act tough against illegal mining and supply of sand and other minerals. The CM ordered that the sand required by the construction sector companies undertaking large-scale construction should be supplied through TGMDC only.

Chairing a review meeting with officials of the Mines department held on Saturday, Revanth Reddy ordered that illegal mining and illegal supply of sand and other minerals should be dealt with iron hand. He said that only with strict action the illegal activities can be stopped and revenue of the government can be increased.

The officials briefed the CM that the tough measures adopted in the past one month to curb illegal sand transportation contributed to increased income. The Chief Minister gave directions to the officials on excavation in sand reaches, transport and supply of sand to consumers at low prices.

He said that sand should be supplied from TGMDC (Telangana Mineral Development Corporation) for the works being carried out under the auspices of various departments including Irrigation, R&B, Panchayat Raj in the government.

The CM ordered that the sand required by the construction sector companies undertaking large-scale construction should be supplied through TGMDC and felt that if the government supplies sand at the right price, consumers will not have to rely on those who supply it illegally.

He added that sand is being utilised mostly in Hyderabad city and nearby areas. The CM ordered that sand stock points be set up on three sides of the city as soon as possible so that those who need small amounts of sand can purchase it. The CM also enquired the officials about the penalties imposed in the past on various mineral quarries under the jurisdiction of the Mines department and asked for the details regarding their collections.

Revanth Reddy instructed the officials to take a policy decision in this regard soon and resolve the problem. The CM ordered that tenders be invited immediately for the auction of long-pending mineral blocks.