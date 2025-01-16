Supreme Court Collegium approves 4 judges for TG HC

Hyderabad: The Supreme Court Collegium has approved the proposal for appointment of four judicial officers as Judges of the Telangana High Court.

The Collegium approved the names of Renuka Yara, Narsingh Rao Namdikonda, Tirumala Devi Eda and Madhusudhana Rao Bobbili Ramaiah as the new Judges of the High Court.

The Telangana High Court Chief Justice will administer the oath of office for the four new judges soon.