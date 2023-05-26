Supreme Court stays High Court orders in Erra Gangireddy's bail cancellation

Erra Gangireddy, the main accused in the YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case (Viveka Murder Case) has received a backlash in the Supreme Court after the court on Friday put stay on orders issued by Telangana High Court saying that the former has to be released after June 30.

In the hearing held on the Gangireddy bail case in the Supreme Court recently, the additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who appeared on behalf of the CBI said that the verdict given by the High Court to grant bail after July 1 is strange. On the other hand, YS Viveka's daughter Sunitha filed a petition in the Supreme Court regarding over the orders of High Court in cancellation of Gangireddy's conditional bail.

It is known that the Supreme Court ordered the investigation into YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case to be completed by June 30. The High Court while cancelling the bail of Erra Gangireddy ordered to release him after the investigation on July 1.