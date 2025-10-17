Surekha skips Cabinet meeting; seek Bhatti’s help to douse crisis

Endowments Minister Konda Surekha skipped the cabinet meeting following strong political comments made by her daughter Sushmitha against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and other ministers. Taking serious note of the anti-government comments, the party high command will take action against Surekha soon.

Soon after the political clash between Congress leaders and the minister came to light, she rushed to Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and sought his help in resolving the crisis. She briefed the Deputy CM about the cold war with Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy over the awarding of Medaram temple development works and the removal of her OSD Sumanth from the post without her knowledge. It is learnt that Bhatti assured her he would apprise the party high command of the issue and help calm the tensions between the two sides.

Later, State Congress in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan summoned the minister and held a meeting for more than one hour. During the meeting, the party in-charge grilled Surekha for defying the Chief Minister openly .

She warned of disciplinary action against the minister after seeking the views of the party Disciplinary Committee . TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud also enquired Surekha about the reasons to her daughter blasting the CM and some ministers.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, the minister said that the party high command will take a call and address infighting in the party soon.