Take steps to conserve wetlands in State: Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Minister of Environment and Forests & Endowments Konda Surekha on Wednesday stressed that conservation of wetlands play an important role in biodiversity. She asked officials to take effective measures to conserve wetlands in Telangana and explore getting Ramsar recognition for wetlands.

She reviewed status of conservation and identification of wetlands--as the chairperson of the State Wetlands Authority (SWA)--with senior officials here.

Surekha said wetlands form the habitat of many types of plants, birds and animals. ‘Human interference in natural flow of canals into wetlands should be identified and strict measures taken to protect them. On briefed by officials about wetlands in State, she directed all departments involved to work in coordination and collect details of wetlands. The nodal officers in each department should prepare reports and submit them to the expert committee constituted for proper identification of wetlands. The committee will conduct field visits and identify the wetlands issue guidelines. This process would help the government to take appropriate measures for identifying and protecting wetlands and conservation of bio-diversity in State.

She said about 75 sites across the country are meeting the Ramsar Convention standards to get internationally recognised wetlands tag. ‘However, it is unfortunate that the earlier government has failed to take steps despite the 3-4 wetlands in Telangana could get an international recognition tag’ She asked officials to take steps to explore getting recognition for wetlands in Telangana as per the convention. She directed officials to expedite the process of identification of wetlands and submit a report as early as possible.