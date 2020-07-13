Telangana: A rare eagle spotted in Kagaznagar forest division

Telangana: The sighting of a Rufous-bellied eagle at Palarapu cliff in Kagaznagar forest division left bird watchers and wildlife enthusiasts excited since the eagle has been spotted for the first time in Telangana.

The sighting was at the long-billed vulture conservation project located on the out skirts of nandigaon in Penchikalpet range under Kagaznagar forest division.

Speaking on this, Penchikalpet Forest Range Officer Satla Venugopal said, "The sighting of a juvenile Rufous-bellied eagle was recorded at the cliff for the first time in Telangana. It is an indicator species. It generally inhabits lush green habitats such as Nallamala forests of Andhra Pradesh. It is a welcome sign that rare birds are migrating to the forests of this region."

Rufous-bellied eagle is an aerial eagle with short bushy crest, longish wings and tail and feathered tarsi. Adult Rufous has bright under parts and underwing coverts. Upper part will be in black colour, while the juveniles are strikingly different, with completely white under parts and under wing.

It was spotted by Venugopal and his team at the pictures were taken around 12.30 pm. As per eBird.org, the sighting was the first in Telangana. The eagle is usually found in green and moist deciduous forest. It feeds on birds and mammals, including squirrels. It is an aerial hunter, captures prey on or near the ground or treetops after spectacular stoops, reminiscent of Peregrine Falcon.

The department attributed the sighting of rare bird species in the forests to the serenity prevailing in the woods due to decline in dependency on the forests by humans and increased greenery.

"Like wild animals, in particularly tigers, the avian community tends to live in peaceful forests where they can find sufficient food and don't get harmed. They play a vital role in regeneration of forests," says Venugopal.