Telangana Assembly session begins, CM KCR to introduce Indian Stamp Bill 2021

Telangana Assembly sessions started on the sixth day on Thursday day. As part of the proceedings, there will be a short discussion on Palle Pragati and Pattana Pragati after the question hour on Thursday. Later, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will introduce the Indian stamp 2021 bill in the house for discussion and passing it.

Meanwhile, Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav presented gift packs of Vijay Dairy products to MLAs and MLCs in the legislative assembly and council. During a question on Vijaya Diary in the Legislative Council on Tuesday, Minister Talasani informed the House about Vijaya Diary products.

As the members were asked for Vijay Dairy products, Minister Talasani handed over the packages of Vijay Dairy products to all the members in the house on Thursday.

