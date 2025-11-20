Telangana CM Revanth Reddy urges union minister for fine rice distribution

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy met Union Minister Prahlad Joshi at Hotel Taj Krishna on Thursday morning to discuss the distribution of fine rice in Telangana, highlighting its unique implementation within the state. Reddy emphasised that the welfare scheme's objectives would be met only if citizens received rice that is genuinely consumable.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister brought attention to the ongoing distribution of flake rice through ration shops, noting that Telangana is setting a precedent for such provisions across India. In light of this, Joshi urged the Centre to evaluate the potential for similar programmes on a national scale and suggested conducting a thorough study before making any decisions. He responded positively to Reddy's appeal, assuring that careful consideration would be given to the distribution of flake rice throughout the country.

In addition to the Chief Minister, the meeting was attended by State Civil Supplies Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, State Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao, and other senior officials. Currently, the Telangana government is providing 6 kg of plain rice monthly to every holder of a white ration card, a programme that commenced on 1 April this year following commitments made during the election campaign.