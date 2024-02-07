Telangana CM 'very disconcerted' over attack on Hyderabad student in US

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Wednesday that he was very "disconcerted" to learn of the attack on Syed Mazahir Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago.

A day after videos surfaced about a brutal attack on the student, Revanth Reddy voiced his concern on X as it followed a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio.

He requested External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar to convey "our concerns over safety of our students and citizens living there".

Revanth Reddy said his government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the US and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met.

"It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you," he added.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has also appealed to Jaishankar to intervene and take necessary steps to enhance security for Indian students in the US.

Ali, pursuing Masters in information technology from Indiana Wesleyan University, was attacked and robbed by four men in Chicago on Sunday. His wife Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi, who lives in Langar Houz area in Hyderabad, appealed to the External Affairs Minister to help in ensuring best medical treatment to him.

Video footage of the incident shows Ali walking on a road and the masked men chasing him. Another video clip shows the profusely bleeding victim narrating the incident.

With blood oozing out from his forehead, nose and mouth, he said he was returning home with a food packet when four men chased and attacked him. "I slipped near my house and they punched and kicked me and snatched my mobile phone," he said pleading for help.