Telangana confident of online schooling

Hyderabad: The Government of Telangana State is confident of successfully implementing online education for schoolchildren. According to Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, the State's household television coverage as per the National Statistical Organisation (NSO) is about 93 per cent. This, the State government, hopes would immensely help in reaching out to students across the spectrum of the urban and rural divide. She said since the situation is not conducive for students to go to schools, the government has opted for online education.



The State government will launch online education through its T-SAT Channels of Nipuna and Vidya. Besides, roping in the Doordarshan Yadagiri channels for conducting online classes.

However, in some places, the students are reportedly facing problems as the Local Cable Operators (LCOs) not beaming the T-SAT and DD Yadagiri channels.

Speaking to The Hans India, State Director of School Education (SDSE), A Sridevasena said, "We have been working on the subject for one month. The sole objective of all the efforts of the school education is to ensure that no child is left out from receiving online education."

To make maximum use of TV to reach out to the students the District Education Officers (DEOs) have been asked to issue necessary directions to the local cable operators to air the T-SAT and DD Yadagiri channels.

The teachers will map the existing tools and resources like internet, TV, mobile phones, computer, laptop etc., with which each student can access the online classes. The school Head Masters will prepare the school level resource mapping of the students' outreach.

There are also other alternatives like using the TV at the local panchayat office and other government institutions located in the vicinity of the students. In some cases, the government offices also have facilities to access the T-SAT and DD Yadagiri on their computers. They can screen the lessons using the projector linked to the computer, Sridevasena added. But, again social distancing has to be maintained by students at this locations.