Telangana: Door-to-Door Survey to identify Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries begins in Huzurabad

The door-to-door survey for Dalit Bandhu has been started today in the Huzurabad constituency as it has been selected by the government as a pilot project. As Kamalapur mandal in Hanumakonda district is in the Huzurabad constituency, the district administration is making arrangements to implement the Dalit Bandhu scheme in this mandal. More than 20,000 families will receive the Dalit Bandhu benefit. About 400 officers will tour the Huzurabad constituency from today as part of the house survey.



Karimnagar district Collector RV Karnan said the survey of Dalit Bandhu should be conducted effectively. He said about 20,000 families would be identified and handed over the Dalit Bandhu scheme amount to the beneficiaries at the rate of Rs 10 lakh. Rahul Bojja, special secretary to the chief minister, said the authorities would personally gather details of each Dalit family in the constituency to identify beneficiaries. "We are opening a special Dalit Bandhu account, which will take place on the day the authorities go for the survey," he said.



Meanwhile, CM KCR is reviewing the implementation of Dalit Bandhu and discussing with officials in Karimnagar Collectorate. CM KCR‌ will direct the officers on the implementation of the scheme. It is known that the Dalit Bandhu scheme was started as a pilot project in the Huzurabad constituency.



As part of this, financial assistance will be provided to 20,929 Dalit families in the constituency and funding has also been allocated in this regard. The government has already deposited Rs 2,000 crore in the collector's account. In this context, the CM KCR is conducting a review on Dalit Bandhu in Karimnagar Collectorate.