Telangana Education Department Set to Release Class 10 Exam Results on April 30

Excitement and anticipation are mounting as the Telangana Education Department gears up to announce the results of the Class 10 examinations on April 30. Following an official statement from the department, students across the state have been eagerly awaiting the outcome of their exams, with over 5,08,385 candidates having appeared for the tenth-grade assessments.

While the results for the Class 10 exams in Andhra Pradesh have already been declared, the Telangana Education Department is now ready to unveil the outcomes of the examinations conducted in approximately 2,676 examination centers across the state. Despite scattered incidents of malpractice, the exams were conducted smoothly and without disruption, ensuring a fair and transparent evaluation process for all students.



As the final stages of result compilation are underway, students will soon be able to access their scores by entering their hall ticket and date of birth details on the official website.



In light of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections and the enforcement of the election code in Telangana, the Education Department has sought permission from the Election Commission to release the Class 10 exam results. The model code of conduct poses restrictions on government officials, necessitating approval from the Election Commission for the announcement of results by ministerial authorities.



To adhere to regulatory requirements, Education Department Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham will officiate the release of the Class 10 exam results, ensuring a seamless and transparent disclosure process for students and stakeholders. The forthcoming announcement on April 30 at 11 am marks a significant milestone for students awaiting their results, signaling the culmination of their academic journey in the 2024 Class 10 examinations.

