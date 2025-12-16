Telangana Endures Cold Snap as Temperatures Plummet

Telangana is currently experiencing a significant cold snap, with minimum temperatures dipping into single digits across the northern and northeastern districts. The Komurambhim Asifabad and Sangareddy districts are particularly affected, with Sirpur(U) in Komurambhim Asifabad recording the lowest temperature in the state at a chilling 8.9 degrees Celsius.

Residents in urban areas such as Wankidi, Kerameri, Jainur, Tiryani, and Asifabad are struggling to cope with the biting cold, exacerbated by intense cold winds sweeping through the region. Medical professionals have raised concerns about the impact of these conditions on vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly and children.

For several weeks, the state has been experiencing temperatures below normal, with the latest weekend figures marking some of the lowest of the season. Meteorologists attribute this chilling trend to cold winds blowing from the west and a decrease in atmospheric humidity.

In addition to the capital city of Hyderabad, various mandals in Adilabad, Rangareddy, and Vikarabad have also reported temperatures ranging from 10.4 to 10.9 degrees Celsius. The cold weather is particularly challenging for those commuting to work early in the morning or late at night.

Looking ahead, the meteorological department has warned that the cold will intensify over the next two days, with temperatures predicted to fall by an additional three degrees Celsius below the current minimums. In light of this worsening cold spell, officials are urging residents to take precautions, such as wearing warm clothing, minimising night travel, and consuming hot beverages.