Live
Just In
Telangana Extends 25% Discount on LRS Till March 31
The state government has extended the 25% discount on registration charges for the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) until March 31. The scheme will regularise layouts with at least 10% registered plots.
The Telangana state has announced the much-awaited Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS). It extended the 25% discount on registration charges until March 31.
After a meeting with key officials, it was decided that layouts with at least 10% of plots registered will be eligible for regularisation, with the 25% subsidy still applying.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu, have participated in the meeting.
The ministers requested people to take advantage of this opportunity as many have been waiting for the LRS resolution for four years.
They also advised officials to be careful about lands on the prohibited list.
Key officials like Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and Planning Department Principal Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania were also present at the meeting.