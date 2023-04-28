  • Menu
Telangana Government to extend remunerative price to Maize farmers

MSP to be Rs 1,962 per quintal

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government has decided to extend remunerative price to Maize farmers in the State as was done last year. It will procure maize produced by the farmers in the Yasangi (Rabi) season and announced a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs.1,962 per quintal.

To this effect, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao directed Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy to set up procurement centres at the earliest. Maize was cultivated in about 6.50 lakh acres in the State. The crop was extensively cultivated in the erstwhile Warangal, Adilabad, Nizamabad and Khammam districts. Officials are expecting that Maize production would be nearly 17.37 lakh tonnes. Accordingly, instructions have been issued to officials to initiate measures for setting up procurement centres.

