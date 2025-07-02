Telangana Govt Sanctions ₹121.92 Cr for High-Level Road Bridge Across Jurala Project: Farmers and Leaders Welcome Landmark Development

Gadwal: In a significant infrastructure development, the Government of Telangana has sanctioned ₹121.92 crores for the construction of a High-Level Road Bridge (HLRB) across the Krishna River, downstream of the Priyadarshini Jurala Project. This bridge will connect Revulapally village in Dharur Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District, with Nandimalla village in Amarchinta Mandal, Wanaparthy District. A Government Order (G.O.Rt.No.292) was issued on July 1, 2025, by the Transport, Roads & Buildings Department (R&B), marking the official administrative sanction for the project.

The announcement has sparked widespread appreciation and celebrations across the Gadwal constituency, especially among the farming community and local leadership who had long awaited improved connectivity across the river.

Ministers Honored for Fulfilling Their Promise

Congress Gadwal Constituency In-Charge Smt. Sarithamma expressed heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, District In-Charge Minister Damodar Narasimha, District Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao and Vakiti Srihari, and MP Mallu Ravi. She acknowledged their commitment and swift action in turning a long-pending demand into reality by issuing the G.O. shortly after visiting the project site.

According to Sarithamma, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, during his recent visit to the Jurala Project on Sunday, had promised that the Government Order for the High-Level Road Bridge would be issued without delay. True to his word, the G.O. was promptly issued, signaling the start of this crucial infrastructure work.

In a statement released from the Congress Party Camp Office in Gadwal, Sarithamma conveyed thanks to the government on behalf of the people and farmers of the Gadwal constituency, recognizing this as a long-awaited and much-needed step toward regional development.

MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy Also Expresses Gratitude

Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy also extended his sincere appreciation to the state leadership. He thanked Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, District In-Charge Minister Damodar Narasimha, Ministers Jupally Krishna Rao, Vakiti Srihari, and MP Mallu Ravi on behalf of the farmers and people of Gadwal constituency.

He noted that the bridge will provide a crucial connection between remote villages on both sides of the Krishna River and significantly boost transportation, agriculture logistics, and emergency access, especially during floods or monsoon season.

A Bridge of Development and Connectivity

The sanctioned High-Level Road Bridge will not only facilitate better movement between the districts of Jogulamba Gadwal and Wanaparthy but is also expected to spur socio-economic development in the region. Once completed, the bridge will eliminate dependency on longer routes or temporary crossings and will particularly benefit farmers, traders, and students.

The project aligns with the Telangana Government’s broader vision of improving rural infrastructure and regional connectivity. The Chief Engineer (R&B) State Roads & CRN, Hyderabad, has been directed to prepare detailed estimates for the construction and submit them for further action.

This development is being seen as a major achievement for the people of the Gadwal constituency and a fulfillment of a long-standing demand that promises to enhance both accessibility and prosperity in the region.