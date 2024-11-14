Telangana Group-4 Results Declared: 8,084 Candidates Selected for 8,180 Posts

Live
- Arun Pandey 3.0 set to revolutionise lottery industry with Great Goa Games (GGG)
- How Organisations Can Support Mobile Workforces with Diabetes - From Prevention to Management
- Google Rolls Out Real-Time Spam Detection Feature for Pixel Users
- Marriott international and Samhi hotels announce strategic expansion, sign agreement to open three more properties in india
- 2024 Is Shaping Up to Be the Smallest Black Friday Ever: GoDaddy Study
- LG LAUNCHES NEW XBOOM SERIES, WITH POWERFUL SOUND WITH PORTABILITY AND STYLE
- KLH Bachupally's AI and ML Expo Hosts a Fusion of Student Innovation and Industry Expertise
- Children Should Enjoy Their Childhood and Build a Bright Future – District Judge D. Rajesh Babu
- Protest at Nagarkurnool District Collectorate Against Attack on Officials
Telangana Group-4 exam results have been officially declared, with a total of 8,084 candidates being selected for 8,180 vacancies across various government departments in the state. The Group-4 exam, conducted by TSPSC, attracted a large number of applicants vying for positions in various administrative, clerical, and supportive roles. With a total of 8,180 posts available, a close match was seen between the number of vacancies and the number of candidates selected. A total of 8,084 candidates have successfully cleared the exam and are now set to proceed to the next stage of the recruitment process, which may include document verification, interviews, or other formalities as per the guidelines.
The exam results bring a sense of relief and joy to thousands of aspirants who had been eagerly awaiting the outcome. TSPSC has also shared details of the cutoff marks, categories, and specific instructions for the next steps in the selection procedure.
Candidates who have been selected will now undergo further formalities before being assigned to their respective posts across various departments, contributing to the efficient functioning of the state’s government machinery.