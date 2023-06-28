  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana Guv greets Muslims on eve of Bakrid

Telangana Guv greets Muslims on eve of Bakrid
x
Highlights

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted muslims on the occasion of Bakrid.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted muslims on the occasion of Bakrid. In a message she said, “I extend my heartfelt wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid festival. Wishing all the Muslims of Telangana a blessed Bakrid (Eid Ul Adha) with happiness, peace and good health!”

She said, “The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, and supreme devotion. It holds a special place in Islamic faith, representing the values of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy.”

“I hope that the celebration of this festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service, and sacrifice. By celebrating ‘Bakrid’ festival in true spirit, we promote the peace, harmony, cooperation, compassion, and unity in the society.”

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X