Telangana Guv greets Muslims on eve of Bakrid

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan greeted muslims on the occasion of Bakrid. In a message she said, “I extend my heartfelt wishes and greetings on the auspicious occasion of Bakrid festival. Wishing all the Muslims of Telangana a blessed Bakrid (Eid Ul Adha) with happiness, peace and good health!”

She said, “The Bakrid festival symbolises the spirit of sacrifice, and supreme devotion. It holds a special place in Islamic faith, representing the values of sharing, charity, reverence, and assisting the needy.”

“I hope that the celebration of this festival further strengthens the spirit of brotherhood, service, and sacrifice. By celebrating ‘Bakrid’ festival in true spirit, we promote the peace, harmony, cooperation, compassion, and unity in the society.”