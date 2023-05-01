Live
Telangana: Heavy rains lash Old Karimnagar
- Several trees were uprooted and electric wires were also damaged
- With heavy rains, the water flowed on roads in different parts in the town
Karimnagar: The old Karimnagar district on Sunday night received the untimely rains during which several trees were uprooted and electric wires were also damaged.
With heavy rains, the water flowed on roads in different parts in the town. Nakachowk in Peddapalli road, Hussenipura, Mancherial chowk, new Labour adda in Mankammathota, road number 5 in Thirumalnaga, Vidhyanagar, Indiranagar, Aadarshanagar and Ashoknagar saw waterlogged roads.
Drainage water entered localities in Aamernagar colony as drainage works were under progress. Similar situation prevailed in Jagtial town.
On the other hand, paddy stored in paddy purchasing centers was soaked in several parts of the old Karimnagar district. Tarpaulins placed covering paddy stocks to protect it from rain were blown away by strong winds.