Telangana: Maoist posters create panic in Mulugu

Panic gripped among the villagers of Kondapur-Alubaka of Venkatapur mandal after the posters of Maoists were spotted. The posters were surfaced in the name of Venkatapuram-Wajedu area committee warning the Maoist informers.



The posters said that the Maoist informers from Bollaram, Seetharamapuram, Kalipaka were sharing the information to the police through phone call or Whatsapp when a new person is spotted in the village.



"Shaymala Prasad, Siddi Venkata Lakshmi and Kursam Rambabu from from Bollaram, Sodi Narsimha Rao from Penkavaru, Koram Satyam from Kulpaka were notifying about Maoists to the police," the poster reads.

After noticing the posters, the villagers informed the police who intensified searches.











