Telangana: MGNREGA assistant set on fire by sarpanch in Nirmal

A sarpanch allegedly set a technical assistant of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) on fire after the latter issued pending bills to the sarpanch, the police said.



The accused has been identified as L Sainath, sarpanch of Sanvli village and the victim identified as Raju.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening when the sarpanch went to MGNREGA office where an argument erupted between the two over the pending bills. In a fit of rage, the sarpanch who brought petrol with him poured it on the table and on the technical assistant and lit the fire with match sticks.

Other MGNREGA employees doused the fire to rescue Raju and shifted him to government hospital in Bhainsa town. Raju who suffered 25 to 50 per cent burn injuries is undergoing treatment. The police took the sarpanch into custody and are questioning him.