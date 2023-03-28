  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

Telangana: Rare Litter of Four Babies Born in Rajanna Sircilla

Telangana: Rare Litter of Four Babies Born in Rajanna Sircilla
x
Highlights

Telangana: A woman from Samudra Lingapur village in Gambhiraopet Md. named Gottumukkala Lavanya gave birth to a rare litter of four babies at a...

Telangana: A woman from Samudra Lingapur village in Gambhiraopet Md. named Gottumukkala Lavanya gave birth to a rare litter of four babies at a private hospital in Mustabad mandal center of Rajanna Sirisilla district.

The mother and all four babies are reported to be in good health, according to doctors. This is Lavanya's second delivery, and her first child is nine years old. The newborns were later transferred to Siddipet Children's Hospital for further treatment.

Video edited on Kapwing

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X