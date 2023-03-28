Telangana: Rare Litter of Four Babies Born in Rajanna Sircilla

Telangana: A woman from Samudra Lingapur village in Gambhiraopet Md. named Gottumukkala Lavanya gave birth to a rare litter of four babies at a private hospital in Mustabad mandal center of Rajanna Sirisilla district.

The mother and all four babies are reported to be in good health, according to doctors. This is Lavanya's second delivery, and her first child is nine years old. The newborns were later transferred to Siddipet Children's Hospital for further treatment.

