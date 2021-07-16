Top
Telangana: Ration card distribution from July 26

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Civil Supplies department to distribute new ration cards from July 26 this year

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed State Civil Supplies department to distribute new ration cards from July 26 this year.

The CM has instructed the Ministers and MLAs in the Assembly segments concerned to distribute the new ration cards to more than 3,60,000 beneficiaries who have already applied and been found eligible.

KCR said that the distribution program would be held from July 26 to 31.

The CM has made it clear the new ration cardholders should get their ration rice from August month itself. He instructed Civil Supplies Commissioner Anil Kumar to make the required arrangements.

