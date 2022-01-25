Telangana: State government failed to develop Vemulawada temple, says Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Sircilla: BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar accused the State government of neglecting historical Rajarajeswara Swamy Temple at Vemulawada in the district.

He visited the temple on Monday. Speaking to the media, the MP said he prayed to the presiding deity to fulfill the wishes of the devotees visiting the temple. He expressed anguish at the problems being faced by the devotees in Vemulawada.

The temple was known as South Kashi but the government failed to develop required infrastructure at the temple, he complained, adding that Telangana is becoming a State of atheists. Sanjay Kumar sought to know what happened to Chief Minister K Chadrashekhar Rao's promise of allocating Rs 200 crore for the temple's development. It was unfortunate that CM was able to at least conduct a review about the facilities at the temple. In the past the CM used to accuse Andhra for every issue Telangana faced. What would he say now about the difficulties faced by the devotees, he asked. Madaram Jatara was approaching fast and one lakh devotees visited the temple on Monday alone, but there were no facilities, the MP said.

Sanjay Kumar stated that since he was elected as an MP he has been asking the authorities to make proposals for the development of Vemulawada temple, but in vain. He said he took responsibility to develop the Vemulawada temple under the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive' scheme.

The MP complained that the government was misusing the Vemulawada temple funds and that Rajanna was a powerful God and he would take care of those who do not fulfill the promises.