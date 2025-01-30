Telangana to Discuss Caste Census and BC Reservations on Feb 7 in Assembly 

Live
The Telangana government will hold a special Assembly session on February 7, 2025, to discuss the results of the recent caste census.
The Telangana government will hold a special Assembly session on February 7, 2025, to discuss the results of a recent caste census.
The final report will be submitted to the Cabinet Sub-Committee on February 2, 2025, for review. The Sub-Committee will then forward it to the Cabinet, which will meet on February 5, 2025, to approve the report. After that, the Assembly will convene on February 7 to discuss and approve the findings.
It’s also reported that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had a meeting with the Governor during the Republic Day "At Home" program on January 26, where they discussed the special session.
The Governor has given approval for the session. Additionally, the Cabinet will discuss BC (Backward Class) reservations for local body elections in their February 5 meeting, where a 42% reservation for BCs is expected to be approved before elections are held.