Telangana to host inaugural edition of 'The Food Conclave 2023'

Hyderabad: The Telangana government is set to host the inaugural edition of 'The Food Conclave 2023' on April 28 and 29, which aims to bring together the top 100 agri-food industry thought leaders to deliberate on key challenges and opportunities for the growth of the Indian agri-food sector in this decade. The event will comprise five thematic tracks - Agriculture (green), Edible Oil (Yellow), Dairy (White), Meat and Poultry (Pink), and Aquaculture (Blue), and will feature 27-panel discussions, five roundtables, and more than 40 one-on-one meetings between government and industry leaders.

Minister KT Rama Rao, who unveiled the event poster, stated that Telangana has been one of the leading states in development across various sectors, including agri-food, over the past 8 years. He emphasised the need for a coordinated effort to capitalize on potential opportunities and overcome challenges in the current global situation. The government intends to create a platform for key stakeholders to get together and chart out a clear path through this event.

The conclave has identified knowledge partners, including the World Economic Forum-India, Indian Vegetable Oil Producers Association (IVPA), Indian Dairy Association, Heifer International, and Society of Aquaculture Professionals, who have identified key areas for discussion in each thematic track. The event is expected to be attended by prominent industry leaders and experts in the agri-food sector in India.