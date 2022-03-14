Telangana: VRA murdered at tahsildar office in Mancherial

In an horrific incident, a Village Revenue Assistant (VRA) has been brutally murdered here at tahsildar's office in Kannepally of Mancherial district on Monday.



It is learned that unidentified assailants attacked the VRA Durgam Babu with knives and fled the place. Locals who noticed the VRA lying in the pool of blood at his office in Kothapally alerted the police.

The police rushed to the spot and took up an investigation. The body was sent for post-mortem.