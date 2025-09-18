Telangana Weather Alert September 18 – Light Rain, Thunderstorms & Safety Tips

The IMD, Hyderabad warns of light rain and thunderstorms today.

Wind will be less than 40 km/h.

The warning is from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Affected Areas:

Adilabad, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad.

Watch Out For

Crops in open fields may get damaged.

Roads may be slippery.

Travel may take 10–30 minutes longer.

Water may collect in low areas.

Weak houses or huts may be damaged.

Electricity and water may be affected.

Trains, buses, and flights may be delayed.

Safety Tips