Telangana Weather Alert September 18 – Light Rain, Thunderstorms & Safety Tips

Telangana Weather Alert September 18 – Light Rain, Thunderstorms & Safety Tips
Telangana Weather Alert September 18 – Light Rain, Thunderstorms & Safety Tips

Highlights

IMD Hyderabad warns of light rain and thunderstorms in Telangana on September 18. Check affected districts, travel delays, crop safety, and precautions to stay safe during rain.

The IMD, Hyderabad warns of light rain and thunderstorms today.

Wind will be less than 40 km/h.

The warning is from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Affected Areas:

Adilabad, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad.

Watch Out For

  • Crops in open fields may get damaged.
  • Roads may be slippery.
  • Travel may take 10–30 minutes longer.
  • Water may collect in low areas.
  • Weak houses or huts may be damaged.
  • Electricity and water may be affected.
  • Trains, buses, and flights may be delayed.

Safety Tips

  • Keep harvested crops safe.
  • Don’t use fertilizers or pesticides in rain.
  • Drive carefully.
  • Avoid standing under trees or near water.
  • Move away from rivers and streams.
  • Make sure water drains from crop fields.
  • Check transport updates before traveling.
