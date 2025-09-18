Live
- An exclusive conversation with Chef Davinder Kumar: Five decades of culinary excellence
- Drugs valued at over Rs 143 crore seized in Mizoram & Manipur; 3 held
- Stryker expands its R&D footprint in India with new facility in Bangalore
- India's contribution to global GDP growth to reach 9 pc by 2035: Govt official
- CMF Headphone Pro Launching in India on September 29 With Bold Colours and Button Controls
- Rupali Ganguly says 'Draped in tradition, wrapped in gratitude' as she poses in a beautiful saree
- Jagan accuses Naidu government of cancelling house site pattas of poor
- BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over ‘vote deletion’ charge, says Cong trying to destabilise democracy
- Trinamool legislator meets fellow party MLA held in school-job case; says meeting was personal wish
- ABVP, NSUI accuse each other of rigging in DUSU elections, both claim victory
Telangana Weather Alert September 18 – Light Rain, Thunderstorms & Safety Tips
Highlights
IMD Hyderabad warns of light rain and thunderstorms in Telangana on September 18. Check affected districts, travel delays, crop safety, and precautions to stay safe during rain.
The IMD, Hyderabad warns of light rain and thunderstorms today.
Wind will be less than 40 km/h.
The warning is from 2 PM to 4 PM.
Affected Areas:
Adilabad, Hyderabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Malkajgiri, Nagarkurnool, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad.
Watch Out For
- Crops in open fields may get damaged.
- Roads may be slippery.
- Travel may take 10–30 minutes longer.
- Water may collect in low areas.
- Weak houses or huts may be damaged.
- Electricity and water may be affected.
- Trains, buses, and flights may be delayed.
Safety Tips
- Keep harvested crops safe.
- Don’t use fertilizers or pesticides in rain.
- Drive carefully.
- Avoid standing under trees or near water.
- Move away from rivers and streams.
- Make sure water drains from crop fields.
- Check transport updates before traveling.
Next Story