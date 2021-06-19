Telangana will not budge on its share of Krishna waters: Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the State under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's leadership has a strong resolve not to lose even a single drop of water of its share in River Krishna.

Addressing after inaugurating the Rythu Vedika in Undavalli mandal in Jogulamba Gadwal district on Friday, he said that the State government is taking all steps to prevent the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh efforts to take Krishna river water from Srisailam project more than its share. "CM KCR is thinking on how to utilise the Telangana share of Krishna waters prior to the water out-flows down the river course," Niranjan said.

He said that Telangana was formed to utilise its share of river water. "Telangana did not get its due share of waters though it has fertile lands to irrigate. And, the Nadigedda has suffered for long despite it having one the one side the Krishna river and on the other River Thungabhadra," he added.

The minister said that the neighbouring state did not stop its unjustified demands asking for more share in the river waters even after the bifurcation of the united AP. "It is justified, if they (Andhra Pradesh) ustilise their rightful share of waters. But, they are trying to demand more," he pointed out.

Niranjan Reddy said that there is an Apex Council and Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) to decide the quantum of water each state can utilise. Also, both the states will have to take prior permission from the Centre to build new irrigation projects. He said Telangana is going ahead with the construction of Palamuru-Ranga Reddy irrigation project as it had got approval from the previous government.

However, AP is trying to come up with new channels to take water right from the middle of the river.

When the cases were filed in the courts, the State had assured not to take up works on the Sangameswaram project until due approvals were obtained. Similarly, it was also assured when the National Green Tribunal issued a stay that it will not commence any project works until all permissions were obtained.

Contrary to the written assurances the AP has started the project works. But, Telangana would go to any lengths to get its due share in the river waters, the minister said.