Temperatures rise in AP, Telangana amid slowdown of monsoon activity

The Telugu states Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are currently experiencing unusual weather conditions, characterised by intense heat and occasional moderate rain. Residents are suffering from heat and heat-related illnesses, as temperatures—having recently dipped due to rain—are on the rise once more.

Meteorological officials attribute the increase in temperatures, notably exceeding 40 degrees Celsius in many areas, to a slowdown in the monsoon and the impact of the Rohini Karte phenomenon. The Amaravati Meteorological Centre has warned that temperatures may reach highs of 41 degrees Celsius across several districts on Thursday. It is anticipated that maximum temperatures in Andhra Pradesh could increase by 2 to 3 degrees over the next two days.

In particular, districts such as Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, and Krishna are expected to experience sweltering conditions, with maximum readings between 40 and 41 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, light to moderate rainfall is forecast for Bapatla and Palnadu districts.

On Wednesday, Jangameshwarapur recorded the highest temperature at 41 degrees Celsius, with Narsapur close behind at 40.9 degrees. Other notable readings included Kavali and Nellore at 39.6 degrees, Tuni and Gannavaram at 39.4 degrees, Nandyal at 39 degrees, YSR Kadapa at 38.2 degrees, and Tirupati at 38 degrees each.

In Telangana, conditions are similarly warm, as reported by the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre. The state is experiencing rising temperatures due to the slow progression of the southwest monsoon. Light rain with gusty winds up to 30 to 40 kilometres per hour is expected in some districts on Thursday and Friday. The forecast indicates that maximum temperatures could reach 38 degrees Celsius in Nalgonda and Bhadrachalam, while a minimum of 34 degrees is projected for Mahabubnagar.