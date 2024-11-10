Tension escalates as MLA Kaushik Reddy arrested

Karimnagar : Tension prevailed in Huzurabad when the application receiving programme organised at the house of MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy in the town for the immediate release of the second batch list of over Dalit Bandhu led to a dharna.

When a large number of Dalit families gathered, some asked the MLA to come to Ambedkar Square and lay flowers and hold a dharna. When the police tried to stop the MLA, he did not listen and went to the square and garlanded the statue of Ambedkar. After that, he went on dharna beating drums.

A heated argument took place between the MLA and the police. Meanwhile, a few protested the latter’s arrest by blocking the police vehicles. However, Kaushik Reddy was finally arrested amid dramatic developments after deploying large-scale forces.

In response, angry Dalits staged a sit-in at the square shouting slogans against the government and the police. They demanded the immediate release of Kaushik Reddy. The dharna continued for about an hour. As the Dalits did not listen, some of them were detained by the police.

Moreover, during the dharna, the MLA fell in a scuffle with the police and he was immediately taken to the local government hospital and treated. Reddy made it clear that no matter how many cases the CM files against him, even if he loses his life, he will stand by the Dalits.

Speaking to the media during the dharna, he warned that there will be no rest until the release of the second instalment of Dalit Bandhu. “During the elections, CM Revanth Reddy said that he would give 12 lakhs to Dalits. We are demanding that amount immediately,” he said.