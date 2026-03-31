TGNPDCL: Safe Power Delivery to Rural Telangana

The northern districts of Telangana are characterized by agricultural fields, low-density rural habitations, and pockets of dense forest cover, which is the distribution service area of the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL). Covering 55% of state’s geographical area with 18 districts under its jurisdiction, TGNPDCL caters to more than 69 Lakh consumers and nearly half of the TGNPDCL’s entire demand is Agricultural.

This landscape is not merely vast but also challenging. A significant portion of the territory is under forest cover, with feeders running through deep wooded belts and hilly terrain. 354 out of TGNPDCL’s 457 sections are rural. The entire distribution network length of TGNPDCL is more than 3 lakh CKM and with portions of it passing through forest areas, open fields and farms, which are prone to damage due to natural calamities such as strong gale & winds, storms, cyclones and flashfloods. With a large network, such as that of TGNPDCL, comes the risk of being prone to accidents. Year-wise Accidents Details are provided below:





Accidents are a result of both network related issues and consumer centric issues. Seasonal monsoonal conditions further elevate risks by causing insulation failures, conductor snapping, and loosening of poles in black soil conditions. It has been observed that because of factors enlisted below, the accidents are more prone to occur in Rural DISCOMs compared to more urbanized DISCOMs

Network related accidents

♦ Distribution systems (HV lines, DTRs, LV lines) lack proper ground, horizontal, and vertical clearances,

♦ Poor or defective earthing.

♦ Lack of knowledge on locations where there are double feeding points, lines crossing over causing induction or electrical shock

♦ Line clears being taken over phone resulting in wrong line clear i.e., LC requested for one feeder but wrongly given on another feeder by substation operator

♦ Safety precautions not followed while working on lines like local earthing not provided, non-wearing of helmets, DTR AB switch blades not opened completely etc., resulting in accidents

Consumer related accidents

♦ Buildings and structures are constructed too close to existing electrical networks without maintaining safe clearances.

♦ Contact with LT live conductors.

♦ Accidental contact due to inadequate clearances, energised poles, guy wires, and guard wires

♦ Illegal energisation of fences in agricultural fields and faulty consumer installations contribute to accidents

♦ Insulation failure to I/C service wire or domestic services/faulty house wiring/Appliances

♦ Agricultural starter repairs performed without trained professionals

Zero Accident Mission

At the core of TGNPDCL’s safety transformation is the Zero-Accident Mission, an organization-wide effort that embeds safety into every field activity with the objective to bring down accidents to zero by addressing the above-mentioned causal factors.

Safety as a Daily Operating Discipline

To institutionalize safety oversight, TGNPDCL formed a dedicated Safety Wing, redesignating circle-level DEs/Technical Staff as Safety Officers. Section Officers conduct daily “pep talks” to build safety awareness before field tasks begin, while Circle Safety Officers ensure strict adherence to these briefings.

Further, their responsibilities include investigating accidents and enforcing corrective or disciplinary actions, reviewing safety practices regularly, ensuring availability and functionality of safety equipment, and conducting ongoing safety training and awareness programmes. Senior officials from corporate office also conduct regular surprise inspections to reinforce compliance and eliminate unsafe shortcuts.

Building a Skilled Workforce: Training 5,580 Employees for Safety

To strengthen the Zero-Accident Mission, TGNPDCL launched one of its largest safety training initiatives using a Master Trainer model. A total of 5,580 field staff, including linemen, sub-engineers, assistant engineers, and MRT teams, were trained by certified NPTI experts.

These trainers conducted circle-level and section-level sessions to standardize safety behavior across the DISCOM. The programme focused on safety practices during line and pole climbing, identifying hazardous installations, correct isolation earthing, proper handling of protective equipment, DTR and substation safety, and effective response to emergency faults and accidents.

This continuous skill reinforcement created a workforce that was not just trained, but alert, confident, and capable of preventing accidents before they occurred. The DISCOM also invested in Rs. 6.73 crore worth of safety tools, ensuring availability of insulated gloves, voltage testers, hot sticks, helmets, earth rods, and fall protection gear in all sections.

Digital Safety Enforcement: The Line Clearance Application

Field safety depends on one non-negotiable rule: no maintenance work should begin until the line is confirmed de-energized. To enforce this universally, TGNPDCL introduced a digital Line Clearance (LC) Application, replacing manual mobile phone or paper-based permits with a real-time, automated process. Through the LC App, every maintenance job requires:

• A digital request from field staff

• Verification and approval by supervisors

• Feeder shutdown confirmation from control rooms

• Locked-out status monitoring to prevent accidental energization

• Photo of same is taken and uploaded in APP for confirmation.

This system ensures complete traceability and eliminates ambiguity during field work. The integration of the LC App with the Real-Time Feeder Monitoring System (RTFMS) adds an additional layer of safety: even if a line is mistakenly energized, RTFMS alerts operators instantly, enabling correction before any harm occurs.

Real-Time Network Intelligence: RTFMS and Fault Passage Indicators Physical rectification alone could not solve delayed hazard detection, so TGNPDCL deployed the Real-Time Feeder Monitoring System (RTFMS) to continuously track feeder performance, load changes, and outages. This gave operators instant visibility into abnormal conditions, enabling early intervention and reducing undetected live faults, critical on long, sparsely populated feeders. To complement RTFMS, 1,400 Fault Passage Indicators (FPIs) were installed at strategic points to detect fault currents, signal locations, and alert control rooms.

In remote agricultural and forest belts, FPIs cut fault-locating time and reduced public exposure to snapped or energized conductors. Together, RTFMS and FPIs shifted operations from reactive to intelligence-driven, improving response time and safety.

Building on this foundation, TGNPDCL is further implementing agentic AI-driven predictive analytics to monitor feeder health in real time. These AI solutions enable predictive maintenance, helping prevent outages caused by equipment wear or natural calamities, thereby ensuring a more resilient, sustainable power supply and reduction of incidents like conductor snapping etc. which lead to accidents.

Polam Bata: Taking Safety Directly to the Fields

Recognizing that rural accident prevention requires grassroots engagement, TGNPDCL expanded Polam Bata, its flagship field-outreach initiative. Unlike conventional complaintbased operations, Polam Bata is being taken up for resolving agriculture consumer’s grievances, creating safety awareness and on spot rectification of defects like loose lines, leaned poles, damaged poles, DTR structure rectification etc., in agriculture network. In FY25 alone, more than 5,000 Polam Bata camps were held across all sections.

As part of Polam Bata, TGNPDCL undertook one of the largest infrastructure safety rectification drives in the region’s history, investing ₹65.20 crore in FY25 toward safety infrastructure and reducing structural hazards. This effort resulted in the erection of 18,554 intermediate poles, the rectification of 14,671 bent or leaned poles, replacement of 14,250 damaged poles, and removal of 5,365 rusted poles. Additionally, 5,640 damaged stay wire or stud poles were replaced, and 18,750 loose spans were tightened to eliminate conductor sag.

Recognizing the risks posed by transformer grounding failures and flooding, 12,337 defective DTR earthing’s were renovated, 4,967 DTR plinths were raised in low-lying areas, and 5,526 low-level road crossings were rectified.

1912 Customer Care Centre

Consumer-side responsiveness was also strengthened. The Customer Care Centre (CCC), established in 2012, evolved into a 24×7 operation with expanded staffing—growing from two operators per shift to eight. This enhancement reduced call drops from 23.40% to 2.21% and enabled faster reporting of hazardous conditions.

A dedicated Chasing Cell, led by a Divisional Engineer and supported by ADE and AE, ensured 99.74% complaint resolution within stipulated timelines, while handling an average of 1,300 calls per day. The introduction of a WhatsApp chatbot added a faster reporting channel for electrical hazards such as snapped lines, exposed conductors, and unsafe installations, reducing the window between risk identification and action.

Outcome: A Significant Year-on-Year Drop in Accidents

TGNPDCL achieved a 16% reduction in electrical accidents in FY 2024-25, equivalent to 205 fewer incidents compared to the previous year Fy 2023-24, marking one of its most significant improvements in recent times. The combined effect of rural engagement, technology adoption, digital enforcement, structured training, and behavioral reinforcement was visible in outcomes.

Altogether, the initiatives have not only resulted in saved lives but also created value to TGNPDCL in monetary terms. In FY25, TGNPDCL has seen savings of more than Rs. 10 Crores, by avoiding revenue loss due to compensation.

Conclusion

TGNPDCL’s success proves that accident reduction is not a matter of luck — it is the result of deliberate, disciplined, and multi-layered interventions. The utility’s approach stands out because it tackles safety at every level: from field awareness to real-time monitoring, from procedural enforcement to technological modernization, and from community engagement to workforce training.

In regions where geography works against safety, forests, scattered settlements, monsoondriven terrain, TGNPDCL has shown that accidents can be significantly reduced with the rightstrategy. Its model now offers a compelling blueprint for DISCOMs across India operating in similarly challenging environments, one that puts lives first while powering the region’s growth.