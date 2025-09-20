TGSRTC Announces Special Transport Arrangements for Bathukamma and Dussehra Festivals

In anticipation of the Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has implemented extensive measures to facilitate smooth transportation for the public. The management has revealed plans to operate 7,754 special buses across the state, ensuring safe travel for passengers during this busy period.

With Saddula Bathukamma occurring on the 30th of September and Dussehra on the 2nd of October, TGSRTC expects a surge in passenger demand from the 27th of September. To accommodate this influx, special buses will be deployed, with additional services scheduled for the return journey on the 5th and 6th of October.

Advance reservations have been made for approximately 377 special services, and buses will operate from key terminals such as MGBS, JBS, and CBS in Hyderabad, as well as high-traffic locations including KPHB Colony, Uppal Cross Roads, Dilsukhnagar, and LB Nagar. TGSRTC will also extend services to destinations in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra.

While regular service fares will remain unchanged, there will be revised ticket prices for the Dussehra special services, reflecting the increased diesel costs incurred during the empty return journeys. These changes will be in effect for services running from the 20th to the 27th of September, as well as on the 1st, 5th, and 6th of October.

TGSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar stated, “In view of the Bathukamma and Dussehra festivals, the company is committed to providing safe and comfortable travel to the public. We have arranged 617 more special buses than last year’s Dussehra. Special camps will be established in busy areas, equipped with public address systems, seating, drinking water, and other facilities for passengers.”

Monitoring officers will be appointed in crowded areas to adjust bus availability according to passenger traffic. The TGSRTC is collaborating with police, transport, and municipal department officials to ensure that all passengers reach their destinations safely.