Hyderabad: It was a very memorable Sunday evening for denizens of the twin cities as the Suryakiran aerobatic team enthralled the audience with mesmerising airshow. There were a couple of occasions when the audience could even listen to the voice of the pilots from the cockpit.

The skills, speed, precision and professionalism in their airshow displayed the highest level of commitment and the spellbound audience not only waved hands at the pilots but also saluted them with pride shown in their faces.

The aerial spectacle was a highlight of the ‘Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu’, marking the first anniversary of the Congress government in Telangana.

The nine-aircraft team from the Indian Air Force which flew over the picturesque Hussain Sagar with their maneuvers leaving the audience breathless. Colorful jets painted the sky with precision formations, the audience not only at the venue but in other parts of City including those who were watching on TVs clapped as the aircraft perhaps for the first time gave such enthralling display.

Even Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy along with his Cabinet colleagues, the Speaker of Assembly and Chairman Legislative Council were seen enjoying the entire show and did not want to miss even a second of the fantastic display.

The tank bund was packed with enthusiastic crowds. The spectators cheered as these ‘air devils’ waved the tricolour in the sky as they performed aerobatic manoeuvres such as loops, rolls, crosses and inverted flying.

Flying their machines at a speed of over 800 kms the team leader Group Captain Ajay Dasarathi even gave a special message from the skies to everyone saying ‘Thank you Hyderabad! Mee Premaku Shukhriya!!’

Suryakiran was inducted in 1996. This team holds the coveted title of being the only nine-aircraft aerobatic team in Asia and is one of the few elite teams in the world. This exceptional team has performed over 700 displays across India, while also representing the professionalism of the IAF at international air shows in countries such as China, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, and the UAE.

The aircraft flown by the Suryakiran Team is the Hawk Mk 132 advanced jet trainer. This aircraft is used to impart fighter flying training to the newly commissioned pilots of the Indian Air Force. This aircraft is proudly made in India today by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) showcasing the nation’s aviation technology.

Just prior to the event, the Suryakiran team met former fighter pilot and Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. The occasion brought together generations of aviators, showcasing the indomitable spirit of those who have dedicated their lives to serving the nation.