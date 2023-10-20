The first Randomisation of VV pats and EVMs completed: DC

The district Collector Valluri Kranti has been completed ,the First Randomisation of VV pats and EVMs and Control units in the IDOC and shown on the screen,in the presence of the Various political partiy leaders.

On this occasion the district Collector Valluri Kranti has said that the Process of Randomisation has been completed in the strong room,for the up coming Assembly elections.

She added that the two constituencies will be allotted Gadwal and Alampur after the completion of the three rounds.

The list of randomised VV pats,EVMs, Control units were given to the representatives of the various political parties after the completion of the first round randomisation.The district Collector urged the representatives of the political parties to work hard to complete the elections in a peaceful manner.

The district Additional collectors Cheerla Srinivas Sagar, Apoorva Chauhan, RDO Chandrakala, Tashildar Narender,C section superintendent Naresh,and the representatives of the various political parties were participated.