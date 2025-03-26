Live
- Telangana witnesses surge in power demand, government plans comprehensive study: Bhatti Vikramarka
- Shreyas Iyer Puts Team First as PBKS Triumph Over Gujarat Titans
- Wacoal India’s SS’25 collection debuts with Bliss, bringing breathable and stylish lingerie
- Critics' Choice Awards 2025: Full Winners List Revealed
- M1 Foundation Enhances Educational Infrastructure by Constructing a Library for a Government School
- Revanth Reddy criticises KCR family, says internal rivalry a curse for Telangana
- Beauty with Purpose: Miss World Meets Telangana’s Cultural Legacy
- Heated exchange in Telangana Assembly between Harish Rao and Ministers
- Experience the Cinematic Sound at Home with Newly Launched URBAN’s Harmonic Soundbar 2080
- Adani Green Energy Gallery draws 7 lakh visitors to Science Museum, London
The stairs building collapsed in Bhandrachalam
Highlights
A Six stair building under construction in Bhadrachalam levelled to the ground suddenly.
Bhandrachalam: A Six stair building under construction in Bhadrachalam levelled to the ground suddenly.
The construction without permits, Building collapses suddenly. Two trapped under rubble.
Rescue and police team undertakes relief operations.
Next Story