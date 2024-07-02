The unexpected call

Mohammed Mubeen, who was an active member in the AIMIM party, was one day pleasantly surprised when he got a phone call from AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who asked him to file for MLA nomination from Bahadurpura constituency.

Recalling his political experience, Mohammed Mubeen said, “I was the union leader at a young age, and when I passed Intermediate in 1989, I started working as an active member in the AIMIM party. I am here as an MLA after working for several years in the party with responsibilities,” said Mubeen.

Mubeen is a four-time corporator. He said in 2002 municipality elections, Salar Sultan Salauddin Owaisi, father of Asaduddin Owaisi asked him to fight from Aghapura, which he won with a huge majority. He said, “The party continued to give the ticket for municipality elections. From Ramnasthpura, I won for two times, and then from Shahstripuram. Before winning as an MLA from Bahadurpura, I was Shashtripuram division corporator,” he said.

“Since 1994, I have been with Salar. And now being an MLA from the MIM is a dream come true,” he says. Mubeen shares that during his childhood, he used to ride a bicycle to visit Darussalam. “I learned politics from Salar. He used to explain that a leader should work for the people, which I learned from him, and which I still continue.”

He recalled “Salar was strict with his sons as well. One day, when the newly elected MLA Asad was late to Darussalam, Salar explained to him the importance of holding a public grievance meet, saying that people wait for their leader to share their grievances.”