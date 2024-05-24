Three Killed in Road Accident on Srisailam-Hyderabad Main Road

A devastating road accident occurred on the Srisailam-Hyderabad main road, resulting in the tragic deaths of three individuals. The incident took place near Ayya Sagar in Amanagal mandal, where a car traveling from Kalvakurti to Hyderabad collided with a bus heading towards Srisailam.

The collision was so severe that the car was completely crushed, leading to the immediate deaths of all three occupants. The bodies of the victims were trapped inside the mangled car, requiring the assistance of both police personnel and local residents to extract them using a JCB.



The police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine the cause of the collision. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.