Tight security ensures peaceful municipal polling in Kagaznagar, Warangal belt

Hanumakonda / Kagaznagar: Municipal elections are conducted peacefully on Wednesday in Kagaznagar town as well as across the united Warangal district amid tight security arrangements, with voters participating in large numbers despite a few minor stray incidents.

In Kagaznagar, polling takes place smoothly across 85 polling stations set up in 30 wards under the municipal limits. According to election officials, a voter turnout of 64.32 per cent is recorded by the end of polling. Heavy police deployment is made at all polling stations to prevent any untoward incidents, and continuous surveillance is maintained until the conclusion of voting.

District Election Officer and Collector K Haritha, along with senior officials, visits several polling stations to review the arrangements and assess voter turnout. She issues instructions to polling personnel to ensure the smooth and inconvenience-free conduct of the election process. Superintendent of Police Nitika Panth personally inspects polling stations from the early hours, while nine striking force teams and ten route mobile vehicles conduct regular patrols across the town.

Meanwhile, municipal election polling in the united Warangal district is also conducted peacefully from 7 am to 5 pm under the supervision of district collectors acting as election officers. Polling is held in six districts, covering 12 municipalities, 260 wards and 487 polling stations. Out of 3,35,244 registered voters, as many as 2,62,283 exercise their franchise.

District-wise polling percentages show strong participation, with Warangal recording 85.42 per cent, Hanumakonda 80.16 per cent, Jangaon 80.66 per cent, Mulugu 80.41 per cent and Mahabubabad 78.90 per cent. Bhupalpally district records a comparatively lower turnout of 65.28 per cent. Municipality-wise, high polling is reported in several towns including Wardhannapet, Kesamudram, Dornakal, Maripeda and Narsampet, while Parakala, Jangaon, Station Ghanpur and Thorrur also register healthy voter participation.

Minor tensions are reported near a polling station in Mahabubabad town and in Wardhannapet, following disputes between rival party workers.