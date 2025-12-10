Tight Security for Elections – SP Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil

Nagar Kurnool: District SP Dr. Sangram Singh G. Patil announced that elaborate security arrangements have been made across Nagarkurnool district for the first phase of Panchayat elections. The district includes 20 revenue mandals, 460 gram panchayats, and 4,102 wards, along with six gram panchayats from Edula mandal of Wanaparthy district that fall under the election limits. A total of 107 critical gram panchayats have been identified, of which 33 are considered critical for the first phase. Kalwakurthy mandal has the highest number with 12 critical villages. Out of 157 villages scheduled for polling, 17 gram panchayats have been elected unanimously. Polling will take place in six mandals on Thursday, and tight security has been arranged for the remaining 140 villages.

To curb illegal activities during the election period, police have established three major check-posts: the Munnanur inter-state check-post in Eegalapenta mandal, the Manganur district border check-post in Bijinapally mandal, and the Kotra X Road check-post in Veldanda mandal. These check-posts have so far resulted in the seizure of ₹1,53,000 in unaccounted cash. Intensive inspections on belt shops led to 150 liquor-related cases and the seizure of 1,470 liters of liquor worth ₹6,90,522. As part of preventive measures, 834 rowdy-sheeters and troublemakers have been bound over, and 22 licensed weapons have been deposited in the district armory.

For the smooth conduct of the elections, a total of 900 police personnel have been deployed across the district. These include one Additional SP, four DSPs, 13 CIs, 44 SIs, 168 ASIs and head constables, 520 constables, and 100 home guards, along with three SST teams and 20 FST teams. The SP assured that all arrangements are in place to ensure peaceful polling and allow voters to cast their votes freely and without fear.

He added that surveillance on social media has been intensified. Anyone posting or sharing hate content, misleading information, or provocative messages—along with group admins—will face criminal cases, he warned.