Tourism sector can provide enough jobs: Minister

Bhupalpally: Tourism has a large potential in generating employment opportunities besides being an income-generating sector for the State’s exchequer, Youth Services, Tourism & Culture Minister Jupally Krishna Rao said.

He along with Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka visited the Kotagullu, a cluster of temples, at Ganapuram in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Tuesday.

Speaking to media persons, he said that Telangana has a plethora of tourism places like Golkonda Fort, Thousand Pillare Temple, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kinnerasani Wildlife Sanctury, UNESCO-recognised Ramappa Temple, many historical sites and large tracts of forest to tap tourism potential. The government is trying to exploit the tourism potential by generating job opportunities to the youth. The minister said that he was inspecting a tourism place in the State every fortnight to identify the potential.

Referring to the Pandavulagutta, a chain of hillocks that have rock paintings of pre-historic to medieval times, in Regonda mandal in the district, Jupally said that a plan is on the anvil to construct Haritha Hotel and install a ropeway to attract more international tourists. He urged the people to visit a historical place every month. It not only gives them relief from their routines but also generate income to the tourism department.

BRS government borrowed Rs 8 lakh crore; despite that it failed to develop the State. Warangal MP K Kavya, Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Satyanarayana Rao and Wardhannapet MLA K R Nagaraju, TSTDC chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Tourism managing director N Prakash Reddy, Trade Promotion Corporation chairman A Prakash Reddy and district collector Rahul Sharma were present.