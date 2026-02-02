TPCC chief questions KCR’s role in phone tapping allegations

Hyderabad: TPCC Chief and MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday commented on the Special Investigation Team (SIT) notices issued to former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) in connection with the alleged phone tapping case. He called it “ridiculous” to treat KCR’s inquiry differently, dismissing claims of victimisation and emphasising that “everyone is equal before the law” and the investigation remains impartial.

During the press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, Goud also criticised BRS leaders for their treatment of Prof. Kodandaram. He asked, “When you broke down the doors and took Prof. Kodandaram away, didn’t his age come to mind?” He described the actions of the party leaders as inappropriate and unbecoming, highlighting concerns over the conduct of BRS cadres.

Addressing the main issue, TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud said phone tapping is a serious and punishable offence and alleged that the BRS had run an “anarchic rule” over the past decade. He labelled the party as “Blackmail Rashtra Samithi” for its alleged misuse of power, claiming that the tapping could not have occurred without KCR’s approval. He added that industrialists and film personalities were blackmailed and that private family lives were intruded upon. Goud warned that “anyone involved, irrespective of position, will face punishment.”

He clarified that SIT notices were being sent to permanent addresses and stressed that the investigation must reveal all facts. Goud dismissed claims of political motives, asserting that the inquiry against KCR has no connection with the probe involving Sonia Gandhi. He urged that the rule of law be allowed to take its course and accountability be ensured, highlighting that the investigation should be impartial and transparent for all parties involved.