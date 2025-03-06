Traffic cops book over 5,000 cases against violators

Hyderabad: Ina bold move to enhance the safety and security of Hyderabad city roads, the Hyderabad Traffic Police launched a comprehensive enforcement drive aimed at curbing traffic violations and booked cases against violators of law across the city. The police, in a special drive, booked as many as 4,469 cases against wrong side driving and 591 cases against number plate violation so far.

This drive which was started on Monday, targets the wrong side violators that pose significant risks to commuters’ safety and disrupt the flow of traffic. The special drive also focuses on irregular/improper number plates.

It is said that the main purpose of the commuters taking the wrong side is to avoid riding extra miles for taking ‘U’ turns, instead taking short-cut and riding on the wrong side. This is the clear major violation which obstructs and creates confusion to the other commuters. And improper number plates are to avoid traffic challans.

The traffic booked 1,702 cases against the wrong side driving on the first day and 2,767 cases on the second day of the special drive. The traffic police appeal to the motorists “Crossing over into oncoming traffic lanes is a disaster, drive on the right side.”

In the drive against the number plate violation, the police booked 227 cases on the first day and 364 cases on the following day. The Hyderabad police appealed to the citizens “Don’t hide your identity, display your number plate with pride.”

According to police, despite existing legal prohibitions, many motorists continue to engage in these unsafe practices, causing confusion, panic, and even contributing to road accidents.

Police officials said wrong side driving was one of the most critical issues which needed to be tackled. It not only leads to severe traffic congestion, but also poses a significant risk to all road users. In the wrong side cases, 11 persons died and 356 were injured in the last two years. “Citizens are requested to adhere to the traffic rules and avoid wrong-side driving. Motorists should refrain from illegal activities. Violators will be penalised and necessary action taken as per the law,” said D Joel Davis, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), Hyderabad.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police is committed to educating the public about the importance of adhering to road safety regulations. The special drive serves as a reminder that public safety is a collective responsibility. Citizens are encouraged to report traffic violations through the Hyderabad Traffic Police’s official social media accounts on Facebook and X (Twitter), or by calling the Traffic Help Line at 9010203626.