Traffic cops debunk claims of discounts on e-Challans

Hyderabad: Following the circulation of messages and videos about huge discounts on traffic Challans in social media, the Hyderabad traffic police informed that no discount is being offered on pending traffic e-Challans.

“Any claim of discount on pending traffic e-Challans is fake, mischievous, and fraught with fraudulent motive. The citizens are requested not to believe or act upon any such fake and misleading claim or information,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic), P Vishwa Prasad.

He said that all official announcements are made exclusively through the Telangana police-verified platforms, including the website: https://echallan.tspolice.gov.in, and its official social media accounts.

“Sharing or forwarding fake messages can lead to unnecessary confusion and is a punishable offence under the law. Citizens are requested to verify the facts before sharing,” the official informed.

For any doubt or clarification regarding the pending traffic e-Challans, please contact the helpline numbers 040-27852772 and 27852721 or visit the Hyderabad traffic police website.