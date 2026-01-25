Traffic discipline is a social duty: Aadi Srinivas

Rajanna Sircilla: Government Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas on Saturday said that following traffic rules was not only essential for personal safety but also a social responsibility of every motorist.

He was speaking at the ‘Arrive… Alive… Alert – Run for Road Safety’ programme organised by the police as part of National Road Safety Month celebrations in Vemulawada town.

A two-kilometre walkathon was conducted on the occasion to create awareness on road safety, drawing participation from students, officials and members of the public.

The event was attended by Choppadandi MLA Medipalli Sathyam, In-charge Collector Garima Agrawal and Superintendent of Police Mahesh B.

Githe. The walkathon was flagged off at Chekkapalli crossroads and concluded at the Court Complex grounds.

Addressing the gathering, Aadi Srinivas said the Congress government under Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was giving priority to road safety and implementing several measures to prevent accidents.

He cautioned that minor negligence on roads often led to major mishaps and appealed to motorists to strictly adhere to traffic rules.

He said road accidents not only claimed precious lives but also left families shattered for a lifetime.

He urged two-wheeler riders to wear helmets and car passengers to use seat belts, while appreciating the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ initiative.

He also warned people against drunk driving.

Other speakers stressed strict enforcement of traffic norms. Accident-damaged vehicles were displayed and participants took a pledge to follow traffic rules.