Tragedy Strikes Ganesh Idol Manufacturing Centre: Two Dead, Seven Injured
Jagityala: A tragic incident occurred in Korutla town when an electric shock at the Balaji Vinayaka idol manufacturing centre on the outskirts resulted in the deaths of two individuals and left seven others seriously injured.
Preliminary reports suggest that the mishap transpired while a Vinayaka idol was being crafted and subsequently moved. A fire erupted after 33 KV electric wires overhead caught ablaze. Local residents attempted to remove the perilous wires using sticks.
Emergency services were alerted, and police arrived promptly to assist, transporting the victims to hospital for medical treatment. Among the injured were Alwala Vinod, Alwala Nithin, Venkat Reddy Rajesh, Nellutla Banti, Nellutla Krishna, Sainath, Hanumanthu from Maharashtra, and Roshan Akash Roshan from Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, Vinod and Sai succumbed to their injuries en route to the hospital.
Further details regarding the incident are awaited as investigations continue.