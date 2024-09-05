Travel is a Nightmare! Authorities Remain Unconcerned!!

Gadwal: The interstate highway along the Medikonda route has turned into a replica of hell due to a broken bridge over the stream.

Despite the road being cut off, halting transportation, leaving children unable to attend school, and people facing unexpected health emergencies, no action has been taken. Farmers cannot reach their fields for work, and laborers who earn daily wages are stranded with no path to reach their livelihoods. Small traders have no means to travel, and those commuting from distant places like Mantralayam, Urukunda, Emmiganur, Adoni, Ballari, and Bengaluru are suffering immensely. Even those traveling with infants face severe hardships. Despite these issues, it seems no one is paying attention to the dire situation here.

Bridge Delays Cause Major Disruptions for Villagers in Dharur Mandal.

The bridge over the stream between Neelahalli and Patapalem in Dharur Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District, has been pending construction for three years. In the meantime, a temporary dirt road was created by the contractor to allow vehicles to cross. However, due to continuous rainfall over the past week, the dirt road has been washed away. Despite four days passing, authorities have yet to address the issue.

The lack of action has severely impacted villagers, particularly students who are unable to reach their colleges in Patapalem, as well as farmers from Venkatapurm who need to access the local bank. The interruption in transportation affects several villages including Neelahalli, Mirjapuram, Degadoddi, Maldoddi, Guddemdoddi, Vamanapalli, Narsamdoddi, Chintarevula, and Peddapadu, causing significant hardship for daily commuters traveling to Gadwal.

The situation has caused distress for hundreds of students and farmers who are unable to carry out their daily activities. Villagers from these affected areas are urging the District Collector to take immediate action and complete the bridge construction to restore normalcy.

This road serves as a crucial link between Telangana’s Gadwal and Karnataka’s Raichur, making it all the more important for the authorities to expedite the construction. The villagers have requested the District Collector to resolve the issue without further delay, ensuring that students and farmers can travel safely and without interruptions.