TRS, BJP neglected Bhadradri development: Rani Rudrama

Bhadrachalam : Both TRS and BJP governments were neglecting the development of Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam, criticised Rani Rudrama Reddy, Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) working president and MLC candidate of Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda Graduate constituency.

She visited Bhadrachalam along with party chief Jitta Balakrishna Reddy as part of election campaigning on Monday. Speaking to the media, Rudrama said both the parties were urging votes of devotees and Hindus by using Lord Rama name and the duo have no right to ask for votes in this election.

The MLC candidate said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has broken the tradition of participating in the celestial wedding of Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam since many years.

'The CM had announced hundred crores of rupees for the development of the Lord Rama temple and the town in the House, but he did not release even a single rupee for the same.' The TRS government has no interest on the development of the temple town.

Turning her anger at the BJP government, she said the saffron leaders are not giving priority to develop Bhadradri Rama temple, which is famous as South Ayodhya, but collecting funds for the construction of Lord Rama temple in Ayodhya.

She demanded to return the five villages that were merged in Andhra Pradesh during Bifurcation and also demanded both the governments to release funds for the development of the temple town immediately.

Rani Rudrama appealed to graduate voters to give the first priority vote in this election, reminding that YTP had conducted several protests under the leadership of party chief Jitta Balakrishna seeking development of Lord Rama temple. YTP planned to conduct 'Challo Delhi' programme in the coming days demanding Bhadradri development, she informed.

Party chief Jitta Balakrishna along with party leaders collected soil and water for sending it to Ayodhya for the construction of Lord Rama temple.