TRS MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav tells Bandi to file RTI against PM, not State govt

Hyderabad: TRS MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav on Wednesday demanded State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to file RTI against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and not on the State government.

Addressing a press conference at TRSLP office here, Yadav took exception to the BJP leaders' RTI war against the government. "If Bandi Sanjay has shame, he should file RTI against the PM on his promises," he said.

The MP alleged that the BJP used its National Executive Committee meeting only to attack Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and society of Telangana." The development of the country and Telangana was not discussed in the BJP meetings. We thought that the PM would shed his bias towards Telangana and announce funds for development schemes. Modi could not answer questions thrown by KCR and Minister KT Rama Rao," said Yadav.

The TRS leader said the Telangana development model was ideal for the country. "We thought that the Telangana model would be implemented in the BJP-ruled States. It is a good sign that farmers at a meeting in Tamil Nadu wanted the Telangana schemes to be implemented across the country."